UP cabinet approves scheme to encourage cultivation, processing of millets2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 11:39 PM IST
The UP cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, gave its not to the 'Uttar Pradesh Millets Revival Programme'
An official statement claimed that on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved a plan to promote the production, processing, and consumption of millets in the state. According to the statement, the cabinet approved the "Uttar Pradesh Millets Revival Programme" (UPMRP).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×