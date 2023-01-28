An official statement claimed that on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved a plan to promote the production, processing, and consumption of millets in the state. According to the statement, the cabinet approved the "Uttar Pradesh Millets Revival Programme" (UPMRP).

The statement asserted that the state government will pay ₹186.26 crore for the operation of the UPMRP from 2022–23 (1 January, 2023) to 2026–27.

All 75 of the state's districts will participate in the implementation of this initiative. Farmers will receive a mini-kit of millet seeds for free every year for four years, starting in 2023–2024, according to the announcement.

Farmers will receive a mini-kit of millet seeds for free every year for four years, starting in 2023–2024, according to the announcement. armers will be chosen among those who have registered on the agriculture department's website or who are Kisan Samman Nidhi recipients.

According to the statement, 25% of the beneficiaries will be SC/ST farmers, with women farmers receiving special consideration.

Processing, packing, and marketing facilities will be built for millet goods, and mobile outlets/stores will also be promoted.

The proposal to announce the Uttar Pradesh Food Processing Industry Policy-2022 was also accepted by the UP cabinet.

According to the statement, a decision has been made to put the policy into effect with the hope of growing the food processing industry, attracting investment, generating employment opportunities, and raising stakeholders' income.

According to the announcement, the Directorate of Horticulture and Food Processing has been designated as the nodal agency and the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing has been designated as the nodal department.

The promulgation of the excise policy for 2023–2024 was also given approval by the state cabinet.

According to the statement, the excise policy for the years 2023–2024 is being issued with the goals of generating the greatest amount of income in order to adequately fund significant government projects and to provide stability to the alcohol industry while making the policy appealing.

In order to start a medical college in the Chitrakoot district using a PPP model, the cabinet also approved the free transfer of 8.345 hectares of land to the medical education department.

(With inputs from PTI)