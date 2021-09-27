UP cabinet expansion: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today allocated portfolios to all seven new ministers inducted on Sunday. Jitin Prasada, only Cabinet minister in expansion, has been given the technical education ministry.

Prasada was among seven who took oath as ministers in the State Cabinet on Sunday. He had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in June this year. Apart from him, six other BJP MLAs got a berth in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet.

These six BJP MLAs — Chhatrapal Singh, Paltu Ram, Sangita Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmvir Singh and Dinesh Khatik — took oath as ministers of state (MoS).

List of ministers and portfolios

Jitin Prasada: Technical Education

Paltu Ram: Home guard, Civil Defense Department

Sangeeta Balwant: Cooperative Department

Dharamveer Prajapati: Industrial Development Department

Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar: Revenue Department

Sanjeev Kumar: ‍Social Welfare Department

Dinesh Khatik: Jal Shakti and Flood Control Department

उत्तर प्रदेश मंत्रिमंडल में कल शामिल हुए सभी नए सदस्यों को आज विभागों का दायित्व प्राप्त हो गया है।



मुझे विश्वास है कि आप सभी के कुशल, अनुभवी एवं कर्मठ नेतृत्व में संबंधित विभाग विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों को स्पर्श करेंगे।



आप सभी के उज्ज्वल कार्यकाल हेतु अनंत शुभकामनाएं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 27, 2021

CM Adityanath congratulated the new ministers and said, "All the ministers, who were inducted on Sunday have been given the responsibility of their departments. I am confident that under your leadership, the development of the departments concern will touch new heights."

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday administered oath to the new ministers at the Gandhi Auditorium in the Raj Bhawan in the presence of the chief minister.

With the latest inductions, the constitutional limit of having a maximum of 60 ministers in the state has been reached. Sunday's expansion of the Council of Ministers headed by Adityanath was the second expansion. The first one took place in August 2019.

