UP cancels Marion Biotech's license, firm linked with Uzbek cough syrup deaths2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 07:22 AM IST
Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: India suspended the pharmaceutical company Marion Biotech's production, and police arrested three employees after tests in a government laboratory found 22 of 36 syrup samples adulterated and spurious.
Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority on Wednesday canceled the manufacturing license of Noida-based pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech, whose cough syrup Dok-1 was linked with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan, according to the news agency PTI.
