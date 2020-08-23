Home >News >India >UP: Chinese national held while trying to enter country from India-Nepal border
Police personnel (PTI)
Police personnel (PTI)

UP: Chinese national held while trying to enter country from India-Nepal border

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2020, 07:49 PM IST PTI

  • Police said though he had a valid visa for India, the entry of foreign nationals from the Indo-Nepal border is prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • Police also said a case has been registered against the person under Section 420

GORAKHPUR : A Chinese national was arrested while trying to enter the country through the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj's Sonouli, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Sunday.

Police said though he had a valid visa for India, the entry of foreign nationals from the Indo-Nepal border is prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was held on Saturday by the SSB while trying to illegally cross over to the country through a path between farms, Maharajganj SP Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Police said a case has been registered against him under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and provisions of the Foreigners Act.

As per his passport, the Chinese national has been identified as Shen Lei (37).

"During interrogation, it was found that Shen Lei is a medicine trader and had a valid visa for India. He came to New Delhi from China on January 30 and on March 8, he went to Kathmandu in Nepal. His tourist visa in Nepal expired on August 4, so he tried to enter India," Sonouli SHO Ashutosh Singh said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The rate of deaths is holding steady with it taking 17 days to go from 700,000 to 800,000 deaths -- the same time it took to go from 600,000 to 700,000 (Photo: PTI)

Covid-19: Global deaths exceed 800,000; US, Brazil, India leading the fatalities

2 min read . 07:27 PM IST
Policemen stand guard on a road as an aircraft flies past after prohibitory orders were imposed by district officials for a week to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kathmandu on August 20. (AFP)

Nepal to resume international flights from next month

2 min read . 22 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout