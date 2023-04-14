UP civic body polls: Congress leader finds bride in 45 hours as seat is reserved for women1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:32 PM IST
In less than 48 hours after the reservation of his poll-bound seat for women was announced, a Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh was able to find himself a bride.
A Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh found himself a bride in less than two days after his poll-bound seat was reserved for women. 45-year-old Mamun Shah Khan had been a sworn bachelor, poised to contest from the Rampur Municipal seat until it the reservation came to light.
