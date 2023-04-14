A Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh found himself a bride in less than two days after his poll-bound seat was reserved for women. 45-year-old Mamun Shah Khan had been a sworn bachelor, poised to contest from the Rampur Municipal seat until it the reservation came to light.

But the Rampur Municipal Council President - a local heavyweight for three decades - was undeterred. He promptly announced his plans to marry and set about finding a bride at the earliest. 45 hours later Khan was planning his impending nuptials.

According to reports, he is set to get married on April 15, cutting it somewhat close to the deadline for filing nominations. The last date is April 17, with the votes set to be counted on May 13.

“People wanted me to contest elections, so I am forced to get married now... My marriage is on the 15th and Inshallah my wife will come to contest the elections..." he was quoted as telling Aaj Tak.

While it remains somewhat unclear which party the potential candidate will be fighting with, Khan has made no secret about his plans to contest the polls by proxy (after a fashion).

The urban local body polls in the State will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on May 4 and the second phase on May 11. The counting of votes for both phases will be held simultaneously on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)