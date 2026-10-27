UP clears 69.52-acre AI, robotics park in Greater Noida; 1 lakh jobs, ₹2,000 cr annual economic contribution expected

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday (October 27) approved the establishment of a 69.52-acre robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) park in Greater Noida, with the project projected to generate more than 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs and contribute around ₹2,000 crore annually to the state’s economy at full scale.

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The proposed platform for Robotics and AI Growth Through Technology and Innovation (PRAGATI) Park aims to promote indigenous robotics manufacturing, accelerate AI-based technology development and attract investment and research in the sector, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The project will be developed in two zones, with different investment and ownership structures.

PRAGATI Park: 69.52 acres divided into two zones The proposed park will cover 69.52 acres, divided into an eight-acre zone to be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model and a second zone spanning 61.52 acres for private investment.

UP AI Robotics Park (Greater Noida) — Project Details

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The first zone will be developed and operated through a special purpose vehicle (SPV). The Greater Noida Authority will hold a 26% equity stake, while the selected industrial partner will own the remaining 74%, Khanna said.

The second zone will be developed by private enterprises through investments in industrial units and related activities. The state government will have no capital liability for developing this zone, he added.

₹ 147.3 crore in equity and interest-free loan support The financial structure for the first zone includes an equity contribution of ₹21.1 crore from the Greater Noida Authority and an interest-free loan of ₹126.2 crore from the state government for 30 years.

The combined value of these two amounts is ₹147.3 crore.

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The lease premium for the eight-acre plot will be reimbursed to the Greater Noida Authority through the state government's IT and Electronics Department under the prescribed arrangement, according to an official statement.

The SPV will also receive a service charge equivalent to 5% of the revenue generated from development charges on land allotments in the second zone, along with applicable goods and services tax (GST).

The industrial partner will be selected through a quality-based selection process. Subsequent steps will include registering the SPV, allotting land, executing the lease deed and undertaking construction-related work.

Commercial operations targeted within 36 months Commercial operations in the first zone are targeted to begin within 36 months of the SPV’s registration. The deadline may be extended to a maximum of 48 months if required, according to project details shared at the media briefing.

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A committee will review the project's progress.

The park will house shared infrastructure and specialised facilities, including robotics testing and certification centres, rapid prototyping facilities, AI computing infrastructure, motion-capture systems and data laboratories.

Startups and entrepreneurs are expected to gain access to advanced testing and prototyping facilities, as well as graphics processing unit (GPU)-based computing infrastructure, at affordable rates.

The park is also intended to strengthen companies’ ability to test robotics products against global standards and obtain certifications such as CE and UL.

Over 1 lakh jobs and ₹ 2,000 crore annual GVA projected At full scale, PRAGATI Park is projected to generate more than 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs and contribute around ₹2,000 crore annually in gross value added (GVA) to Uttar Pradesh's economy.

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The project is expected to create employment and skill-development opportunities for young people and technical workers across robotics, AI, prototyping, testing and advanced manufacturing.

It also aims to strengthen domestic technology development and manufacturing, reduce dependence on imports and help Indian companies build products for global markets.

The employment and economic contribution figures are projections for the park at full scale, rather than confirmed outcomes from an operational facility.

(With PTI inputs)