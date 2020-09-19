UP CM Adityanath announces film city near Noida

UP CM Adityanath announces film city near Noida1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
The Chief Minister said that the country needs a good film city and Uttar Pradesh is ready to take this responsibility.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Chief Minister said that the country needs a good film city and Uttar Pradesh is ready to take this responsibility.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a film city will be set up in the state.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a film city will be set up in the state.
According to a press statement, the Chief Minister said that the country needs a good film city and Uttar Pradesh is ready to take this responsibility.
According to a press statement, the Chief Minister said that the country needs a good film city and Uttar Pradesh is ready to take this responsibility.
"We will prepare a film city for which the region of Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway will be good," he said as per the press statement.
This film city will give provide a good option to film producers and it will also help in generating employment. For this purpose, an action plan should be made soon, the Chief Minister added.
The Chief Minister gave the directions while reviewing the development works of the Meerut Division, Meerut, Hapur, Baghpat, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr districts) through video conferencing at his government residence on Friday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated