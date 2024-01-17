Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurate Air India Express flight connecting Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ayodhya.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flagged off the first Air India Express flight between Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ayodhya. They both received the boarding pass for the first flight between Kolkata and Ayodhya. “In the last nine years, not only new airports have come up in Uttar Pradesh but with four international airports, Uttar Pradesh has become an important state in the field of air connectivity. PM Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on 30th December…," Adityanath said. Scindia also highlighted that the development of Uttar Pradesh is reaching new heights. “If we look at the population of Uttar Pradesh, almost 70% of the population of the US is in Uttar Pradesh. Half of Europe's population is in Uttar Pradesh," the aviation minister said. “We celebrated Diwali last November, the second Diwali was on 3rd December when the election results were declared and not for the entire country but for the entire world the third Diwali is going to be celebrated on the coming 22nd," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple city of Ayodhya after inaugurating the Ayodhya Railway Station on December 30.

The Airports Authority of India undertook the development of Ayodhya Airport as per the MoU signed with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in April last year. The state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than ₹1,450 crore.

The airport's terminal building has an area of 6,500 square metres and is equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the terminal building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

