To mark the birth anniversary of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated an intersection here named after her in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The Lata Mangeshkar Chauraha was inaugurated by the UP CM Yogi Adityanath under the presence of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. The intersection at the banks of the Saryu river has been developed at an estimated cost of ₹7.9 crore, reported PTI. The veena is 40-ft-long and 12-metre-high. It weighs around 14 tonnes.

Paying tributes to the iconic singer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall… the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons."

Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

The intersection will be a major attraction for Lata Mangeshkar fans and music lovers. According to the officials, this would be the first place in the country where such a giant musical instrument has been installed, reported PTI.

Satyendra Singh, secretary of the Ayodhya Development Authority, which is managing the project, told PTI that the authority has spent around ₹7.9 crore in the development of the intersection and the construction of the Veena. He also informed that the giant veena is been created by the Padma Shri awardee Ram Sutar, who took two months to make it.

"The beautifully designed veena has a picture of Saraswati, the goddess of music, engraved on it," he added.

Born in 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is known for her miraculous voice that has added charm to hundreds of songs and remains favourite of many till now. She ruled the playback singing for decades. Popularly known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata Mangeshkar died in February this year.

