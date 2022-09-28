UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chauraha in Ayodhya2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 03:13 PM IST
UP CM inaugurates intersection named after Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya to mark her birth anniversary on Wednesday
To mark the birth anniversary of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated an intersection here named after her in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.