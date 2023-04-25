Hello User
UP CM Adityanath Yogi receives death threat

UP CM Adityanath Yogi receives death threat

1 min read . 08:58 AM IST
Yogi Adityanath receives death threat from an unidentified person

  • The Operation Commander of '112' lodged a complaint at the Sushant Golf City police station.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person in Lucknow after a death threat was received for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police said on Tuesday.

According to ANI, the threat message was received by message on 'Dial 112' (a number launched by the Uttar Pradesh government for the emergency services), in which the person stated, "I will kill CM Yogi soon".

The Operation Commander of '112' lodged a complaint at the Sushant Golf City police station after receiving the threat. Subsequently, a case was registered against the unknown person under IPC Sections 506, 507, and IT Act 66.

"Case has been registered under sections 506 and 507 IPC and 66 IT Act in PS Sushant Golf City against an unknown person after 'Dial 112' receives death threat for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath," the police said.

On Sunday, the police apprehended the individual responsible for authoring a letter containing a threat to carry out a suicide bombing targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kochi, which was planned for April 24th.

