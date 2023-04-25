UP CM Adityanath Yogi receives death threat

UP CM Adityanath Yogi receives death threat1 min read . 08:58 AM IST
A case has been registered against an unidentified person in Lucknow after a death threat was received for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police said on Tuesday.
According to ANI, the threat message was received by message on 'Dial 112' (a number launched by the Uttar Pradesh government for the emergency services), in which the person stated, "I will kill CM Yogi soon".
The Operation Commander of '112' lodged a complaint at the Sushant Golf City police station after receiving the threat. Subsequently, a case was registered against the unknown person under IPC Sections 506, 507, and IT Act 66.
"Case has been registered under sections 506 and 507 IPC and 66 IT Act in PS Sushant Golf City against an unknown person after 'Dial 112' receives death threat for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath," the police said.
