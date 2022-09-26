UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews law and order in the state ahead of festive season

UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews law and order in the state ahead of festive season1 min read . 07:12 AM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the law and order situation in the state through a meeting via video conferencing on Sunday
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the law and order situation in the state through a meeting via video conferencing on Sunday
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the law and order situation on Sunday and ordered that police patrolling should be increased in the State, ahead of the upcoming festival season.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the law and order situation on Sunday and ordered that police patrolling should be increased in the State, ahead of the upcoming festival season.
The Chief Minister was reviewing the law and order preparations through video conferencing with senior police and administrative officials of the state at his residence.
The Chief Minister was reviewing the law and order preparations through video conferencing with senior police and administrative officials of the state at his residence.
Talking about the security arrangement during the festival season Adityanath said, "The one month of the festivals is going to be sensitive, and in view of this, special alertness has to be maintained, and all the necessary security arrangements have to be ensured, and police patrolling be increased,"
Talking about the security arrangement during the festival season Adityanath said, "The one month of the festivals is going to be sensitive, and in view of this, special alertness has to be maintained, and all the necessary security arrangements have to be ensured, and police patrolling be increased,"
While on Ramlila, he added, "Ramlila is a part of our ancient culture. Adequate security arrangements have to be made, since Ramlila is staged till late in the night."
While on Ramlila, he added, "Ramlila is a part of our ancient culture. Adequate security arrangements have to be made, since Ramlila is staged till late in the night."
The chief minister further directed that meetings with Durga Puja organizing committees be held and that idols of the Gods and Goddesses be placed in secure locations, such as parks, to prevent disruptions to road traffic and that the police force should be deployed as per local needs during idol immersion.
The chief minister further directed that meetings with Durga Puja organizing committees be held and that idols of the Gods and Goddesses be placed in secure locations, such as parks, to prevent disruptions to road traffic and that the police force should be deployed as per local needs during idol immersion.
Noting further the CM said no incident should be ignored or be thought of as a minor one, this could lead to effective action being taken. He also maintained that electricity supply as per roster should be maintained during the festival season while special campaigns on sanitation and cleanliness should also be run.
Noting further the CM said no incident should be ignored or be thought of as a minor one, this could lead to effective action being taken. He also maintained that electricity supply as per roster should be maintained during the festival season while special campaigns on sanitation and cleanliness should also be run.
As per a statement by the UP government, ADG Law and Order will keep an eye on law and order through the state-level control room.
As per a statement by the UP government, ADG Law and Order will keep an eye on law and order through the state-level control room.
With inputs from PTI
With inputs from PTI