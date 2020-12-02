UP CM rings bell at BSE for listing bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath today rand the bell at BSE at the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation. "A new chapter will be written in the development history of UP, CM Shri @myogiadityanath Ji to ring the bell at @BSEIndia in Mumbai today for listing of bond of Lucknow Municipal Corporation. LMC's bonds have witnessed an astounding oversubscription since it's launch," said Yogi Adityanath Office in a tweet.

Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath rings the bell at BSE at the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/VTfSjNdiSa — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

यह अब तक जारी म्युनिसिपल बॉन्ड में द्वितीय न्यूनतम स्तर है। यह बॉन्ड निवेशकों द्वारा साढ़े चार गुना अधिक सब्सक्राइब किया गया है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) December 1, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is on a 2-day visit to Mumbai. The chief minister is slated to meet N Chandrasekaran of Tata Sons, Niranjan Hiranandani of the Hiranandani Group, Baba Kalyani of Bharat Forge, S N Subrahmanyan of L&T, Sanjay Nayar of buyout major KKR Ltd, among others.

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called on Yogi Adityanath at a city hotel to discuss the immense possibilities of film shoots in the northern state.

Bollywood producer Rahul Mittra had earlier told PTI that Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to meet a delegation of Bollywood filmmakers on Wednesday to discuss the future of the proposed film city in the state.

In September, the CM had unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state for filmmaking.

Filmmakers including Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Rajkumar Santoshi, Sudhir Mishra, Ramesh Sippy, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Umesh Shukla, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur are part of the delegation invited for the meeting.





