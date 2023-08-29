UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces free bus ride for women on Raksha Bandhan

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced free bus rides for women on 30 and 31 August for Rakshabandhan. He also thanked PM Modi for reducing cooking gas prices and providing new gas connections. Adityanath inaugurated 100 development projects worth ₹2,009 crore.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that women in the state will be able to avail free bus rides on 30 and 31 August. He cited the occasion of Rakshabandhan for the special offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to social media site ‘X’, formerly Twitter, CM Adityanath made the announcement. He wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, a sacred symbol of brother-sister love, in Uttar Pradesh, free travel facilities will be provided to all mothers, sisters, and daughters in the state's government buses from 12:00 am on August 29th to 12:00 am on August 31st".

See the tweet here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for slashing the prices of domestic cooking gas by ₹200 per cylinder, calling it a gift to sisters ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "In order to make the life of the common man comfortable and pleasant, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, today the Central Cabinet has taken a commendable decision to reduce the price of domestic gas cylinder by ₹200 and provide 75 lakh new gas connections under 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana'."

The relief will be in addition to the subsidy of ₹200 provided in March 2023 to the beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana, thus, around 10.35 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries will get a gas cylinder at ₹700, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Thank you Prime Minister on the behalf of crores of mothers and sisters of the state for giving the gift on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the festival of affection," the CM said.

The Centre on Tuesday announced a ₹200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 100 development projects worth ₹2,009 crore in Jhansi on the occasion of National Sports Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}