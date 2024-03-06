During the inauguration ceremony, Adityanath commended the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) for their commendable work in completing the Agra Metro project expeditiously, following their success with the Kanpur Metro.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 6 took the priority corridor of the Agra Metro, for an inaugural ride after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the project earlier in the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 6 km long priority corridor connects the iconic Taj Mahal's eastern gate to the Mankameshwar Temple station, providing a vital transportation link for tourists and commuters alike. Notably, the corridor was completed well ahead of its initial September 2024 deadline, a feat that drew praise from the Chief Minister.

During the inauguration ceremony, Adityanath commended the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) for their commendable work in completing the Agra Metro project expeditiously. This comes after UPMRC's success with the Kanpur Metro. Yogi emphasised the corporation's focus on public safety, highlighting the various parameters covered to ensure a secure and reliable transportation system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation has been praised for the commendable work done by them in Kanpur Metro and now in Agra Metro. Keeping public safety in mind, several parameters have been covered which serve the primary purpose, and that is public safety," Adityanath stated, as quoted by ANI.

The Chief Minister further lauded the UPMRC for completing the priority corridor ahead of schedule, highlighting the project's significance as the fastest-completed metro corridor in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who virtually inaugurated the Agra Metro Project along with several other infrastructure projects from Kolkata, hailed the achievement as a testament to the state's commitment to modernizing its transportation network and enhancing connectivity for its citizens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Agra Metro project is expected to play a crucial role in promoting tourism and facilitating seamless travel for visitors to the iconic Taj Mahal, while also providing a reliable and efficient mode of transportation for local commuters.

Top 5 things to know about Agra Metro line 6 stations along the new Agra Metro line - 3 elevated (Captain Shubham Gupta, Fatehabad Road, Mankameshwar Temple) and 3 underground stations (Taj Mahal East, Taj Mahal, Jama Masjid), strategically located to provide easy access to major attractions like the iconic Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Mankameshwar Temple, and Jama Masjid.

Key station names include Taj Mahal East (near the eastern entrance of Taj Mahal), Captain Shubham Gupta (named after an army officer), Fatehabad Road (a major road intersection), the centrally located Taj Mahal station, and Mankameshwar Temple station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The metro will operate from early morning at 6 am until 10 pm in the night to cater to commuters and tourists alike.Affordable fare structure - ₹10 for the first kilometer, ₹15 for 1-2 km distance, and ₹20 for traveling between 2-6 km, making it accessible for all.

Commuters get a 20-minute grace period to travel from the station premises after purchasing tickets. To avoid queues, a dedicated mobile app allows pre-booking of metro tickets to any destination along the route.

All stations have been aesthetically decorated with paintings/artwork depicting the local 'Braj' culture, festivals, and famous temples to give visitors a taste of Agra's rich heritage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!