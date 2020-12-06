Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches Covid-19 testing centre detection app
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches Covid-19 testing centre detection app

1 min read . 05:47 AM IST ANI

  • All the data like map, centre timing, test type and other details of the testing labs are present in the map
  • Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for COVID-19

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched COVID-19 testing centre detection app named the Mera Covid Kendra app which will help people get information about nearby testing labs.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched COVID-19 testing centre detection app named the Mera Covid Kendra app which will help people get information about nearby testing labs.

"In Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 testing is free in all government labs. Now, we are launching 'Mera COVID Kendra' app which will help people in accessing public and private COVID testing labs available within 5 km of their location," Adityanath said at the launch event.

"In Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 testing is free in all government labs. Now, we are launching 'Mera COVID Kendra' app which will help people in accessing public and private COVID testing labs available within 5 km of their location," Adityanath said at the launch event.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

All the data like map, centre timing, test type and other details of the testing labs are present in the map. This mobile application can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for COVID-19, said Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1940 new COVID-19 cases, 2,230 discharges and 23 deaths on Saturday. Active cases stand at 22,245 and the death toll stands at 7,900. A total of 5,22,867 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.