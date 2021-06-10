Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, sources said on Thursday, as quoted by PTI. They also said, Adityanath is also expected to meet top brass of the party, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda.

The visit is assumed to be politically significant as Uttar Pradesh will be going into polls in 2022 and the party is expected to take all steps necessary to hold the fort in the state. Adityanath's visit comes the day after Jitin Prasada, a former Congress leader who comes from a well-known Brahmin family of Uttar Pradesh, left the party to join BJP.

The chief minister is likely to meet Shah on Thursday, the sources said.

Cabinet reshuffle likely in Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, there is speculation that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the Uttar Pradesh will reshuffle its cabinet soon.

With elections due in 2022, the BJP has decided to strengthen the party in the state by seeking feedback from its leaders in the wake of outcome of panchayat polls and the murmurs from some sections over handling of the COVID-19 situation.

The party has also decided to prepare a strategy based on feedback received from its state leaders and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, strengthen the image of the state government and resolve the issues in the state.

These efforts are also aimed at improving the coordination between the party and the government, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh arrived in Lucknow earlier this week and held one-on-one meetings with some of the ministers and leaders in the poll-bound state. Santhosh was accompanied by Radha Mohan Singh.

Many of these leaders had flagged issues like COVID-19 handling, disenchantment among people and lack of coordination between government and party leaders, among others.

(With inputs from agencies)





