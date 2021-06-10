UP CM Yogi Adityanath likely to meet PM Modi tomorrow. Read here

The visit is assumed to be politically significant as Uttar Pradesh will be going into polls in 2022 and the party is expected to take all steps necessary to hold the fort in the state. Adityanath's visit comes the day after Jitin Prasada, a former Congress leader who comes from a well-known Brahmin family of Uttar Pradesh, left the party to join BJP.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}