Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday offered waters from the Ganga and Afghanistan's Kabul river at the temple site of lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The chief minister said that a girl from the capital city of Afghanistan had sent water of the Kabul river to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for offering it at the spot where the massive temple of lord Ram is being built.

He said it had been decided that waters of pious rivers from across the world will be offered at the temple construction site, and this girl from Kabul has displayed an exemplary gesture of devotion.

The chief minister said that he had come to Ayodhya to offer the water of the Kabul river and the Ganga at the 'nirman sthal' (construction site) of the Ram temple to honour the sentiments of the girl, who sent the water despite the tough situation in Afghanistan following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban.

Adityanath said that she sent the water as part of her rich religious feeling attached with the temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister interacted with reporters in Lucknow, where hailed the gesture of the girl.

The gesture becomes all the more important because freedom of women has been curtailed by Taliban and "in such a situation the gesture of the girl of sending the water for offering at the Ram temple deserves praise", the chief minister said.

This year, 12 lakh "diyas" (earthern lamps) collected from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh would be lit in Ayodhya as part of Diwali.

