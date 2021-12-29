Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi railway station will now be known a 'Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station', chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Wednesday.

उत्तर प्रदेश का 'झाँसी रेलवे स्टेशन' अब 'वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई रेलवे स्टेशन' के नाम से जाना जाएगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 29, 2021

Laxmibai was one of the most famous leaders of rebellion during British time. She was killed in battle with British forces in Gwalior on June 18, 1858.

