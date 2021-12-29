UP CM Yogi Adityanath renames Jhansi railway station1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2021, 10:30 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi railway station will now be known a 'Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station', chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Wednesday.
Laxmibai was one of the most famous leaders of rebellion during British time. She was killed in battle with British forces in Gwalior on June 18, 1858.
