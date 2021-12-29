UP CM Yogi Adityanath renames Jhansi railway station

UP CM Yogi Adityanath renames Jhansi railway station1 min read . 10:49 PM IST
- Laxmibai was one of the most famous leaders of rebellion during British time
Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi railway station will now be known a 'Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station', chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Wednesday.
Laxmibai was one of the most famous leaders of rebellion during British time. She was killed in battle with British forces in Gwalior on June 18, 1858.
Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh government had proposed to rename the Jhansi railway station and call it 'Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station'.
The state government had sent a proposal to the Union Home Ministry.
Earlier, the state government renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj, Faizabad as Ayodhya and the Mughalsarai Railway Station as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Railway Station.
