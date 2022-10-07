UP CM Adityanath shares update on Ayodhya Ram Mandir, says '50% completed'

The foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha' or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was laid by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in June this year
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction is over by almost 50 per cent, Uttar pRadesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a programme at Shri Panchkhand Peeth in Rajasthan, on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction is over by almost 50 per cent, Uttar pRadesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a programme at Shri Panchkhand Peeth in Rajasthan, on Thursday.
The Supreme Court, on 16 October 2019, concluded hearings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya and reserved its judgment, which was passed on 9 November. The apex court, in a unanimous verdict, gave the ownership of the disputed 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya to the Ram Janmabhoomi trust.
The Supreme Court, on 16 October 2019, concluded hearings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya and reserved its judgment, which was passed on 9 November. The apex court, in a unanimous verdict, gave the ownership of the disputed 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya to the Ram Janmabhoomi trust.
The foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha' or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was laid by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in June this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha' or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was laid by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in June this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On 5 August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.
The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On 5 August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.
Addressing the programme at Shri Panchkhand Peeth, Rajasthan, CM Yogi said, "Mahatma Ramchandra Veer Ji Maharaj and Swami Acharya Dharmendra Ji Maharaj were the ones who contributed selflessly towards the country. The 'Peeth' also played a crucial role in ensuring public participation in various campaigns led by the saints for the welfare of the country."
Addressing the programme at Shri Panchkhand Peeth, Rajasthan, CM Yogi said, "Mahatma Ramchandra Veer Ji Maharaj and Swami Acharya Dharmendra Ji Maharaj were the ones who contributed selflessly towards the country. The 'Peeth' also played a crucial role in ensuring public participation in various campaigns led by the saints for the welfare of the country."
During the 'Chadarposhi' ceremony of Swami Somendra Sharma, Adityanath said that Acharya Dharmendra had a deep connection with Gorakshapeeth for three generations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the 'Chadarposhi' ceremony of Swami Somendra Sharma, Adityanath said that Acharya Dharmendra had a deep connection with Gorakshapeeth for three generations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Acharya ji always had a sense of belonging, my deepest respect to him," he said.
"Acharya ji always had a sense of belonging, my deepest respect to him," he said.
While addressing the 'Sant Samagam', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "India's Sanatan Dharm gives utmost importance to the protection of our 'Gau Matas' (cows)."
He further said, "Dedicated efforts were made to realise the dream of Ram Mandir for which the movement started in 1949. Resultantly, today, over 50 per cent of work on the Ram Mandir, which was also a dream of Acharya Ji, has neared completion."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He further said, "Dedicated efforts were made to realise the dream of Ram Mandir for which the movement started in 1949. Resultantly, today, over 50 per cent of work on the Ram Mandir, which was also a dream of Acharya Ji, has neared completion."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The CM said that Acharya ji used to express his views in a frank and rational manner. The result of this is that the Hindu community keeps reverence and respect for him. "Today, even when Acharya Ji is not present physically, his values, ideals and contribution remain alive among us all," he said.
The CM said that Acharya ji used to express his views in a frank and rational manner. The result of this is that the Hindu community keeps reverence and respect for him. "Today, even when Acharya Ji is not present physically, his values, ideals and contribution remain alive among us all," he said.