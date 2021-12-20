Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will give free mobiles and tablets to one lakh final year students studying in different streams on December 25.

CM Yogi will give free mobiles and tablets to one lakh final year youth at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Bajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the first phase. A large number of students from every district of the state will participate in the program.

In the first phase, students of MA, BA, BSc, ITI, MBBS, MD, BTech, MTech, PhD MSME and Skill Development etc., who are studying in the final year, will be given preference.

The Chief Minister has announced to give free mobile and tablet to one crore youth to upgrade them technically. In the first phase, on December 25, he will distribute 60,000 mobiles and 40,000 tablets.

Kumar Vineet, Special Secretary, IT and Electronics Department said that more than 38 lakh youth have been registered on the Digi Shakti portal.

