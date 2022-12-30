UP CM Yogi eyes investment from THESE 7 Indian cities2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 06:14 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh is set to organize the summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to visit seven major Indian cities in January to woo domestic investors and ensure that the Global Investors Summit which is scheduled to be held in Lucknow fulfills its objectives, according to the news agency ANI.