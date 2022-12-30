Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to visit seven major Indian cities in January to woo domestic investors and ensure that the Global Investors Summit which is scheduled to be held in Lucknow fulfills its objectives, according to the news agency ANI.

After drawing huge response from foreign investors, team Yogi is now looking at investment from Indian market giants.

During the visit to 7 Indian cities, the ministers and officials of the state government including the Chief Minister will establish communication with over 40 major companies and will invite them to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is set to organize the summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023, as per ANI reports.

Industry body the Federation of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) will aid the Uttar Pradesh government in organizing roadshows in all seven cities.

Team Yogi will hold high-level meetings with domestic giants in seven metropolitan cities of the country---Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, said an official government from the state government.

Some of the big names that the UP government will reach out for investments include Godrej, Reliance Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Group, JSW Group, Asian Paints, Britannia, Aditya Birla Group, Bombay Dyeing, Nestle, Coca Cola, DCM Shriram, SRF, Vardhman, Triveni Engineering, Heidelberg Cement, Sabros, Maruti, Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher, Nokia, Ashok Leyland, Sundaram Fasteners, Sundaram Clayton, TVS Motors, L&T, Grundfos Pumps, Elgi, Lakshmi Mills, Berger Paints, Exide, Texmaco, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Wockhardt, ITC, Eveready, Adani Group, Torrent Group, Hitachi, Rasna, Amul, Oswal Industries, Arvind Mills, ECIL, HP, Amara Raja, Ramke, Lafarge, Marino Foods, Divi Lab, Dell, IBM, Centum Electronics, ABB, Volvo, Toyota, Honeywell, Bosch, Biocon and Hall company, among others, the statement added.

(With ANI inputs)