Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, convened a high-level meeting on Sunday and directed a thorough investigation after Atiq Ahmed, a former mafia member turned politician, and his brother Ashraf was fatally shot on Saturday evening.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident. CM Yogi immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter. Chief Minister also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter," the officials said.

After Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Atiq Ahmed, who had a history of mafia involvement and was also a politician, along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed, were shot dead on Saturday while being transported for medical purposes in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed had been implicated in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, as well as the recent Umesh Pal murder case that occurred in February of this year.

Following the killing of Atiq Ahmed, a former mafia member turned politician, and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, Akhilesh Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and leader of the Samajwadi Party, stated on Saturday that crime has surged to alarming levels in the state and the confidence of the "criminals" has surged significantly.

उप्र में अपराध की पराकाष्ठा हो गयी है और अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद है। जब पुलिस के सुरक्षा घेरे के बीच सरेआम गोलीबारी करके किसीकी हत्या की जा सकती है तो आम जनता की सुरक्षा का क्या। इससे जनता के बीच भय का वातावरण बन रहा है, ऐसा लगता है कुछ लोग जानबूझकर ऐसा वातावरण बना रहे हैं। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 15, 2023

"Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of the general public. Due to this (alleged encounter killings), an ambience of fear is being created among the public. It seems that some people are deliberately creating such an ambience," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)