UP CM Yogi initiates high-level probe after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 05:45 AM IST
- Atiq Ahmed had been implicated in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, as well as the recent Umesh Pal murder case that occurred in February of this year.
Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, convened a high-level meeting on Sunday and directed a thorough investigation after Atiq Ahmed, a former mafia member turned politician, and his brother Ashraf was fatally shot on Saturday evening.
