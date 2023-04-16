UP CM Yogi initiates high-level probe after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead

"Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of the general public. Due to this (alleged encounter killings), an ambience of fear is being created among the public. It seems that some people are deliberately creating such an ambience," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}