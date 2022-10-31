UP CM Yogi to inaugurate Greater Noida's first data centre today

Noida's first data centre is spread at a sprawling 3 lakh square feet area and has been built at the cost of ₹5,000 crore. In addition to the inauguration of the data centre, UP CM will also inaugurate the Ganga Jal Project. Next day, he will attend the programme of India Water Week on 1 November. The India Water Week will be inaugurated by the President Draupadi Murmu and will be welcomed by UP CM Yogi on the occasion.