UP CM Yogi to inaugurate Greater Noida's first data centre today

Noida is all set to get its first data centre, as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Knowledge Park 5 of Greater Noida on Monday.
The state-of-the-art data centre, built by Hiranandani Group, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his two-day tour in Noida. He will reach Noida on Sunday at 4:30 pm, reported ANI.
Noida's first data centre will also be inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister for railways, communications, electronics, and information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of state for electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar.
The construction of the data centre began by Yotta, a Mumbai-based subsidiary of the Hiranandani Group, at the beginning of 2021. According to government officials, this will be the first data centre park in Noida. It will consist of six interconnected buildings and will offer a capacity of 30,000 racks which can be operated by more than 250 MW of power.
Noida's first data centre is spread at a sprawling 3 lakh square feet area and has been built at the cost of ₹5,000 crore. In addition to the inauguration of the data centre, UP CM will also inaugurate the Ganga Jal Project. Next day, he will attend the programme of India Water Week on 1 November. The India Water Week will be inaugurated by the President Draupadi Murmu and will be welcomed by UP CM Yogi on the occasion.
It is worth noting that the Ganga Jal Project has misssed several deadlines in past years. Households of Greater Noida authority were set to receive water under the project way back in January 2021. The project was scheduled to be completed by 2005. The project has the budget of ₹8000 crore and will ensure 85 cusecs of Ganga water supply to Greatwer Noida households.
