As mercury soars to record levels, Uttar Pradesh has come up with a unique way to tackle heatwaves. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday distributed air-conditioned (AC) helmets to the traffic police personnel of the state as a part of a campaign to elevate the seven-year process of smart policing.

Uttar Pradesh had been reeling under severe heatwave till the past few days. However, according to the latest IMD forecast, the state is expected to receive rainfall in the upcoming 2-3 days.

Notably, the CM distributed these helmets during an event for the flagging off the upgraded PRV from his official residence in Lucknow.

He informed that the AC helmets are manufactured by a Hyderabad-based company with support from Afcons Infrastructure, through their CSR activities, for the Kanpur Metro project.

The Chief Minister said heat broke new records during the last phase of election duty, resulting in dozens of deaths on a single day, noting that the temperatures were exceptionally high during that period.

Despite the intense heat, "traffic police personnel stand at intersections, ensuring smooth traffic flow."

"Often, these personnel faint or face unpleasant incidents while on duty. The introduction of AC helmets will alleviate some of these challenges," he said.

‘Rule of law has been firmly established in UP’ At the event, Adityanath said it is the state bears responsibility for maintaining security, and its police force to excel in this duty. He added that the demand for modernizing the police force to meet contemporary needs has been long-standing.

"At the DG conference, the Prime Minister outlined a new vision for the Directors General of Police across the country, emphasizing changes in the law and the concept of smart policing," the CM said.

He advocated for being strict yet sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive, techno-savvy and trend-oriented.

"In these seven years, the rule of law has been firmly established in UP. This adherence to the rule of law has made the police a symbol of respect and trust and has ushered in an era of development and employment in the state, opening up new possibilities for investment and business," he said.

Adityanath emphasized that neglecting modernization efforts, particularly in light of societal needs, would cause the police force to lag. "The most severe consequence of this would be jeopardizing the safety of ordinary citizens. Restoring public trust, once lost, is a lengthy process."

