UP: Construction work stopped, schools shut in Ghaziabad to combat air pollution

UP: Construction work stopped, schools shut in Ghaziabad to combat air pollution2 min read . 03:06 PM IST
- The Ghaziabad district administration has issued guidelines to combat the deteriorating air quality owing to rising pollution levels
GHAZIABAD :As neighbour and national capital Delhi, battles to combat ‘severe’ category air pollution, the Ghaziabad district also halted construction work in the district as the Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 450 on Sunday.
GHAZIABAD :As neighbour and national capital Delhi, battles to combat ‘severe’ category air pollution, the Ghaziabad district also halted construction work in the district as the Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 450 on Sunday.
The district administration also directed schools to remain shut and instructed people not to come out of their houses unless its absolutely necessary.
The district administration also directed schools to remain shut and instructed people not to come out of their houses unless its absolutely necessary.
The Ghaziabad district administration has issued guidelines to combat the deteriorating air quality owing to rising pollution levels. These include stopping all construction work and the complete closure of all the units spreading pollution.
The Ghaziabad district administration has issued guidelines to combat the deteriorating air quality owing to rising pollution levels. These include stopping all construction work and the complete closure of all the units spreading pollution.
However, violation of the directives have been reported wherein residents and officials have stated that even after the order of the district administration, work is still going on at the construction sites.
However, violation of the directives have been reported wherein residents and officials have stated that even after the order of the district administration, work is still going on at the construction sites.
Reports have stated that strict action have not been taken to enforce the guidelines. This is keeping in mind that the pollution spreading units do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Ghaziabad Development Authority, Municipal Corporation and Pollution Control Board.
Reports have stated that strict action have not been taken to enforce the guidelines. This is keeping in mind that the pollution spreading units do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Ghaziabad Development Authority, Municipal Corporation and Pollution Control Board.
"Looking at the condition of the weather, there are three paper mills which have been kept closed on Saturday and Sunday and there are around 70-80 paper mills which are closed on Wednesday and Thursday," said Vipin Kumar, ADM Ghaziabad.
"Looking at the condition of the weather, there are three paper mills which have been kept closed on Saturday and Sunday and there are around 70-80 paper mills which are closed on Wednesday and Thursday," said Vipin Kumar, ADM Ghaziabad.
The ADM also said that challan will also be imposed on the sites, which have been running despite the notice.
The ADM also said that challan will also be imposed on the sites, which have been running despite the notice.
"The administration officers have said that continuous action is being taken against such works and fine will also be imposed on whichever construction site is running, if any site is going on, then that work will be stopped," said the ADM.
"The administration officers have said that continuous action is being taken against such works and fine will also be imposed on whichever construction site is running, if any site is going on, then that work will be stopped," said the ADM.
"Till now, 15.5 lakhs were challaned by the Municipal Corporation and GDA in the last few days and within the last 5 days, this challan has been recovered by additional ₹12.5 lakhs from such works which are causing pollution. Strict action is being taken against all of them, all the officers are keeping a watch on the works that spread pollution. There is a complete ban on all construction works except government construction works," stated further.
"Till now, 15.5 lakhs were challaned by the Municipal Corporation and GDA in the last few days and within the last 5 days, this challan has been recovered by additional ₹12.5 lakhs from such works which are causing pollution. Strict action is being taken against all of them, all the officers are keeping a watch on the works that spread pollution. There is a complete ban on all construction works except government construction works," stated further.