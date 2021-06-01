Subscribe
Home >News >India >UP: Corona curfew relaxed in three more districts; no relaxation for Noida, Ghaziabad

UP: Corona curfew relaxed in three more districts; no relaxation for Noida, Ghaziabad

UP corona curfew relaxed. Covid-19 vaccinations being performed at the Sector 30 district hospital, in Noida,
1 min read . 02:02 PM IST Staff Writer

UP Corona curfew: There will be no relaxation in 11 districts where active cases are over 600

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday relaxed the corona curfew in three more districts, making the relaxation applicable in 64 out of the 75 districts of the state. "The relaxations from corona curfew were announced on Sunday in 55 districts which has now been increased to 64. As with the latest report, active cases have come down below 600 in three more districts Lakhimpur, Ghazipur and Jaunpur and they will also be given relaxations from Wednesday 7 am," Additional Chief Secretary, Information Navneet Sehgal said, PTI reported.

UP corona curfew: Relaxation in 64 districts

  • In 64 districts, shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday from today.
  • Eateries on highways and vendors will be allowed to operate, according to the statement.
  • It also said that night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 7 am and weekend restrictions or corona curfew will be there on Saturday and Sunday.

UP corona curfew: No relaxation in 11 districts

However, there will be no relaxation in Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Jhansi districts where active cases are over 600.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,27,510 fresh COVID-19 cases today, according to the Union Health Ministry. With the fresh cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,81,75,044.

