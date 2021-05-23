Uttar Pradesh's daily coronavirus cases continue to decline further with 4,800 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the state in the last 24 hours, ACS-Information, Navneet Sehgal said today. The active cases in UP now stand at 84,800 down by almost 2,26,000 from the peak in the last 20 days.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh had reported 6,046 fresh Covid-19 cases, 17,540 discharges and 226 fatalities, as per the state health bulletin.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has extended the "partial coronavirus. The partial COVID curfew has been continuously extended in Uttar Pradesh since May 5. Prior to that, the state government had imposed weekend curfews.

Before a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic preparations is underway to vaccinate parents of all children below 10 years of age against the coronavirus disease. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday informed that the State aims to protect children aged below 10 years by getting their parents/kin vaccinated on priority.

Meanwhile, India's daily coronavirus cases continue to decline further with 2,40,842 fresh infections, and 3,741 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country recorded 3,55,102 fresh recoveries in the 24-hour period, outnumbering new cases.

The cumulative caseload in India now stands at 2,65,30,132 including 28,05,399 active cases. The death toll mounted to 2,99,266, while the recovery tally reached 2,34,25,467.

