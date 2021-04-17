This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
2 min read.07:12 PM ISTPTI
Uttar Pradesh's daily COVID-19 cases surged to a record high of 27,426 on Friday, taking the state's cumulative tally to 7,93,720
NEW DELHI :
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday flagged the "deteriorating" COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh and said the state government should try to solve the problems being faced by the people instead of "exacerbating" them and "hiding" statistics.
Uttar Pradesh's daily COVID-19 cases surged to a record high of 27,426 on Friday, taking the state's cumulative tally to 7,93,720.
In a video message posted on her Twitter account, Priyanka Gandhi said the situation in Uttar Pradesh due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is "deteriorating".
Reports are coming in from all over about lack of beds, oxygen and medicines, she said.
"It is the duty of the Uttar Pradesh government that instead of exacerbating the problems and hiding statistics, it should try to solve the problems and put forward the truth," the Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh said.
Out of 22 crore people, only 85 lakh have been vaccinated and before administering Remdesivir one has to go to the district magistrate and take a slip, she said.
"India is the biggest vaccine manufacturer in the world, but there is a shortage in our own country because for PR, or for God knows what reason, we exported vaccines to various countries when we are facing a shortage. There should have been proper planning. OK if it was not done, there is still time and now a solid strategy should be adopted and concrete steps be taken," the Congress leader said.
Priyanka Gandhi also appealed that financial support should be provided to the people who need it the most.