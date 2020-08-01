UP Covid update: Noida cinema halls, gyms to remain closed till 31 August

UP Covid update: Noida cinema halls, gyms to remain closed till 31 August1 min read . 06:04 AM IST
Except for medical services and essential emergencies, other movements are prohibited in the containment zone.
All cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks will remain closed till August 31, said Noida Police.
No person will visit public places without a mask/face cover while spitting in public places will be forbidden.
Out of the total 81,039 cases so far, the state currently has 32,649 active cases. As many as 46,803 have been cured. The state also saw 1,587 death till now.
