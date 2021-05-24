Covid vaccination: The Uttar Pradesh government will begin Covid vaccination for 18+ in all district from June 1. Informing about the move, a state government spokesperson on Sunday said that the vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group will be expanded to all district headquarters from next month.

Currently, people in the 18-44 age group are being vaccinated in only 23 of the state's 75 districts.

"Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group against COVID-19 should begin from June 1," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

Vaccination for people in 18+ category began in seven districts on May 1. Among the places where vaccination started were Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Meerut and Bareilly.

On May 10, the spokesperson said, the vaccination was expanded to 17 district headquarters having municipal corporations and Gautam Buddh Nagar district. In the third phase, the number of districts was increased to 23.

Till Saturday, over 1.62 crore doses of Covid vaccine had been administered in the state.

So far, UP has recorded over 16.69 lakh cases 19209 deaths. Currently, the state has 84880 active cases while over 15.65 lakh have recovered.

Last week, the chief minister issued fresh directions to contain spread of the virus. He also asked his team to make complete arrangements for the treatment of people affected by black fungus.

He said black fungus infection was seen in certain people in the post-Covid stage and in many districts, infected patients were under treatment. "In consultation with the State Level Health Expert Committee, complete arrangements should be made for the treatment of people affected by black fungus. Ensure adequate availability of medicines for the treatment of black fungus in all districts," Yogi instructed the officials.

The chief minister also said that "experts are anticipating the third wave. In such a situation, special action is necessary for respect of repairing, functionalization, dyeing of premises, hygiene, and adequate availability of manpower in the CHC and PHC of all the districts of the state."

