Uttar Pradesh's director general of police (DGP) Vijaya Kumar has issued an internal circular in which the police officials were directed to use the ‘Hindu panchang’ in which it was asked to assess the period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The circular stated that period when the gangs are most likely to commit crime in the state.The ‘panchang’ is a lunisolar calendar that uses standard Hindu timekeeping units and displays important dates and periods, according to Hindustan Times.

The circular which was issued on August 14 has a copy of of the 'panchang'with it and also a directive to police officials across the state to intensify night patrolling during darker nights. The DGP also asked the police officials to do crime mapping of such incidents and identify hot spots. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The circular also directs cops to remain alert on ‘Amavasya (no moon day and the darkest night of the lunar month)’ and even states that the no moon day would happen on August 16, September 14 and October 14. The DGP has directed officials to remain alert a week before and after these dates.

On DGP’s push, an alert has been raised, especially for dark nights as the criminal gangs are most dangerous during this period.

“All criminal gangs mostly follow the basic trend of striking during dark nights," explained a police inspector to Hindustan Times, who has studied the modus-operandi of such criminal gangs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Each month has about 15 nights when there is little or no moonlight. This is known as Krishna Paksh in Hindu mythology and this is the time when these gangs generally strike after having studied their victims during brighter nights (Shukla Paksh)," the inspector explained.