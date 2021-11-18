Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the ₹400 crore Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor project in Jhansi tomorrow.

The Centre has decided to set up two Defence Industrial Corridors in the country-- one in Tamil Nadu and the other in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Defence Corridor has six nodes:

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor has nodes at Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow and Kanpur.

Defence Public Sector Undertaking:

Bharat Dynamics Ltd, a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU), is setting up a plant for the propulsion system for Anti-Tank Guided Missiles in the Jhansi Node. It will be spread over 183 acres of land in Jhansi. The facility will involve an investment of ₹400 crore.

Light Combat Helicopter:

The Prime Minister will hand over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to the Chief of the Air Staff Vivek Ram Chaudhari. LCH is a new addition to HAL's Helicopter Division.This twin-engine helicopter is a dedicated combat helicopter of 5-8 tonne class.

Indian Army to get new drones:

The Prime Minister will also hand over drones and UAVs designed and developed by Indian startups to the Chief of the Army Staff.

Indian Army has decided to procure these drones from Indian industry and startups after detailed testing and trials. The deployment of Indian UAVs by the Indian Armed Forces is also proof of the growing maturity of the Indian drone industry ecosystem.

