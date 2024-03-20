Two young brothers aged 11 and 6 were allegedly murdered in Baba Colony, Badaun. The accused, Sajid, was shot dead by the police. Locals protested against the double murder.

Badaun Double Murder Case News: Two young brothers aged 11 and 6 were allegedly murdered on Tuesday evening in Baba Colony, Badaun.

UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said the accused was shot dead when he opened fire on the police team pursuing him, The Indian Express reported.

According to reports, the children, identified as Ayush and Honey, were playing on the terrace of a building when Sajid arrived and waited for an opportune moment before carrying out the heinous act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Sajid? The accused in the case has been identified as 22-year-old Sajid, according to reports, Sajid's shop is situated near the residence of the boys in Baba Colony, within the Civil Line police station area of Badaun.

According to the newspaper, the father of the victims, Vinod Singh, works as a contractor, while their mother, Sangeeta, runs a beauty parlour.

Badaun SSP Alok Priyadarshi stated that the accused, Sajid, entered the house around 7:30 pm. At that time, Vinod Singh had purportedly gone to the market, while his wife was at her beauty parlour. The boys were at home with their paternal grandmother, as per the police.

According to The Indian Express, citing police sources, when Vinod Singh's mother went to prepare tea, Sajid went to the third floor of the house where the two boys were playing with their brother, Piyush (8).

SSP Budaun Alok Priyadarshi told ANI that the accused Sajid entered the house yesterday at around 7:30 pm and went to the terrace where the children were playing. He attacked the two children and murdered them. He then came down where the crowd tried to hold him back but he escaped.

“Police teams swung into action when they got to know that the accused had escaped. The accused fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The murder weapon and the revolver have been recovered. In the FIR, the family of the deceased children has also named the brother, Javed of the accused. Teams are working to find him and he will be arrested soon. According to the family, the accused had demanded ₹5,000 from the father of the deceased children," he said.

The FIR states, “The accused Sajid told my wife that he wanted money as his wife was about to deliver a child. When she went inside to take money, he said that he was feeling unwell and wanted to go for a walk on the terrace and took my sons (deceased) with him. He also called his brother Javed to the terrace. When my wife returned, she saw Sajid and Javed with a knife in their hands. Sajid also tried to attack my surviving son and he sustained injuries. Both were running away and Sajid told my wife that today he had completed his work." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ANI reported that heavy police security was deployed at the Baba colony located near the Mandi Samiti outpost in Budaun as locals protested against the ghastly double murder.



