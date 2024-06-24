UP DSP demoted to constable for having an extra-marital affair with colleague

An Uttar Pradesh Police Deputy Superintendent was demoted back to the rank of constable after he was caught having an extra-marital affair with a colleague in the hotel.

DSP Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya was caught red-handed at a hotel with a female constable three years ago; now, he has been posted as a constable in the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) Gorakhpur battalion, reported Network 18.

The police official's extra-marital affair with colleague unfolded when Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya, then Circle Officer (CO) in Unnao, requested to take leave from the then Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) for family reasons. It was assumed that he went to his home for family reasons. However, the excuse turned out to be fake when Kannaujiya's wife called the police station to find out about her husband.

Instead of going home, then DSP reportedly went to a hotel near Kanpur, with a female constable. Later, he switched off his private and official phones. However, when his wife found that his number was unreachable, she called for help from Unnao SP.