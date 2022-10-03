UP Durga Puja pandal: Deadly fire claims 5 lives, 67 injured. Details here2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 11:42 AM IST
- A digital show was going on at the pandal and 300-400 people were inside it when the fire broke out on Sunday night.
Listen to this article
BHADOHI : Massive fire broke out in a Durga Puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadoi district that has till now claimed the lives of five people. At least 67 people were also injured in the fire accident. Police officials confirmed that the fire broke out due to overheating of a halogen light.