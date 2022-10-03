BHADOHI : Massive fire broke out in a Durga Puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadoi district that has till now claimed the lives of five people. At least 67 people were also injured in the fire accident. Police officials confirmed that the fire broke out due to overheating of a halogen light.

Of the five deceased in the Durga Puja pandal fire, three people - one Jai Devi and her two grandchildren- belonged to the same family, which has left the family in a state of shock, news agency ANI reported.

On Sunday night, the Bhadohi SP, Anil Kumar informed about the incident saying that the fire broke at the time of aarti.

"At around 9 pm, a fire broke out at Durga Puja pandal in Bhadohi as it was the time of aarti. Around 10-15 people were injured and were immediately rushed to the hospital," the SP said.

A digital show was going on at the pandal and 300-400 people were inside it when the fire broke out on Sunday night. The pandal was reduced to ashes.

The fire broke out in a Durga Puja pandal in Narthua village, a stone's throw from Aurai police station, around 9.30 pm on Sunday, District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi, the Bhadohi DM said.

All the injured have been identified, and the district administration and police have their list, he said, adding that the majority of the people inside the pandal were women and children.

A halogen light at the pandal overheated, causing an electric wire to catch fire at multiple points simultaneously. Soon the fire engulfed the wooden scaffolding and the tent, Rathi said.

The Durga Puja had been organised by Ekta Club Pooja Samiti, the officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident, his office said in a tweet on Sunday.

Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that the injured get proper treatment, the Chief Minister's Officer said.