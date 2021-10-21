Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday announced that all Class 12 girls in Uttar Pradesh will be given a smartphone and all graduate girls will be given an electric scooter if her party comes to power in 2022 UP polls.

The Congress national general secretary's big promise has come days after she announced a 40% ticket to women in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly next year.

"Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi wrote, "Yesterday I met some girl students. They said that they need smartphones for their studies and their security. I am happy that today the UP Congress has decided, with the consent of the manifesto committee, that it will provide smartphones to inter pass girls and electronic scooties to graduate girls on coming to power".

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the Congress party's in charge of party affairs in Uttar Prades also attached with her tweet a video of a group of school/college girls interacting with media persons, saying they got pictures clicked with her.

One of the students is seen saying that Priyanka Gandhi asked them if they had phones for clicking selfies. "We said we neither have phones nor are they allowed in colleges. She then asked us if she should get it announced that girls should get phones and we said what more can we ask for our safety," the student said in the video.

"She asked us to study hard. I want that she continues to meet and talk to us like this," another student is seen saying in the video.

On Tuesday, Congress decided to give 40% of its tickets to women candidates in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Congress party is striving hard to win the Uttar Pradesh election which is the country’s biggest, most important, and most complex political battleground.

It has been ages when Congress dominated the state. The Congress party ruled in the state between 1951 and 1967. In the year 1963, Sucheta Kriplani became the first woman Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

UP got its first non-Congress government in 1967 elections when Bharatiya Jana Sangh-precursor to the BJP, won the then elections.

The Congress again won in the crucial political state in 1980, but in eight years of span, the state saw six chief ministers. And, since 1989, Uttar Pradesh's politics completely went out of Congress' hands.

Leaders like Mulayam Singh, Mayawati overshadowed Congress' rule from the 1990s onwards. India considering strategic reserve for imported coal to tackle power shortage

