The state of Uttar Pradesh , which is voting in the fourth phase today, recorded 57.45 per cent voter turnout by 5 PM. With this, phase 4 of the assembly elections has ended in the biggest state of the country. Earlier today, the voter turnout was 37.45 per cent by 1 pm, the Election Commission of India (ECI) data shows. A total of 59 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are voting today spread over nine districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The counting of votes for the UP Assembly polls 2022 will be conducted on March 10.

The polling in the state started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm. Elections are also going on following the Covid protocols set forth by the ECI. As per the Election Commission, Pilibheet has recorded 61.33 per cent voter turnout, while Khiri recorded 62.42 per cent voter turnout. Seetapur also recorded the third-highest voter turnout at 58.39 per cent.

Other Assembly seats where polling has concluded are Hardoi (55.29 per cent), Unnao (54.05 per cent), Lucknow (55.08 per cent), Rai Bareilly (58.40 per cent), Banda (57.54 per cent) and Fatehpur (57.02 per cent).

An average of 49.89 per cent voting was recorded on Wednesday till 3 pm in 59 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission had said.

Total voters in phase 4

According to the Election Commission, 2.3 crore people, including 1.14 crore men and 99.3 lakh women, are eligible to vote, for whom 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling centres have been set up in this phase.

Prominent candidates in fray

Among the prominent candidates in this phase are Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, SP's national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, former SP minister Abhishek Mishra, former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Nitin Agarwal and Aditi Singh.

All about Phase 4 polls in UP

The fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections begins today as voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh began. The campaigning for this phase ended on Monday as sparring among political rivals intensified during the last-minute canvassing. The fourth phase of polling will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments. Of the 59 seats across these districts, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party four, Bahujan Samaj Party three, and the remaining one had gone to the BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal).

