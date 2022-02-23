UP Assembly polls 2022: Phase 4 polling ends; 57.45% voter turnout till 5 pm

The fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections begins today as voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh began. The campaigning for this phase ended on Monday as sparring among political rivals intensified during the last-minute canvassing. The fourth phase of polling will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments. Of the 59 seats across these districts, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party four, Bahujan Samaj Party three, and the remaining one had gone to the BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal).