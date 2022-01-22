UP Elections 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi announces alliance, proposes 2 CMs, 3 Dy CMs

UP Elections 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi announces alliance, proposes 2 CMs, 3 Dy CMs2 min read . 02:56 PM IST
- Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7, and the counting will taker place on March 10
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
"If the alliance comes to power there will be 2 CMs, one from OBC community and another from Dalit community. 3 Dy CMs including from Muslim community," he said.
Earlier, Owaisi had announced alliance with the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party of Om Prakash Rajbhar. However, Rajbhar quit the alliance and went ahead with the SP.
After Rajbhar left AIMIM, Owaisi said: "...Their party (SBSP) has taken a decision and left. We will definitely fight the election and our president has announced that we are preparing to contest 100 seats. In pursuit of this, we are going around Uttar Pradesh. We are interacting with the people and doing public meetings. The organization is strong."
Owaisi recently hit out at the political parties in the state and said that none of them has worked for the upliftment of Muslims.
"Muslims in Uttar Pradesh: Development, Security & Inclusion", Owaisi alleged, "There has been injustice with the Muslims of Uttar Pradesh. No government in the state worked for the upliftment of the Muslims of the state," he said.
Owaisi further said that the political parties kept gaining Muslim votes by appeasement. "The political parties kept gaining their votes by appeasement. The change has to come. We will present this report to the people of the state, then they can decide who is using them," he added.
Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.
The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
