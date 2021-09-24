UP Assembly Elections 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with Nishad Party and Apna Dal, BJP's UP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said said that the election will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Lucknow, Singh said, "BJP will contest the 2022 Assembly polls in alliance with Nishad Party under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi."

After him, Union minister Pradhan said, "Apna Dal will also be part of BJP-led alliance for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh."

The minister further said that the ruling party was committed to double farmers' income by purchasing agriculture produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP), promoting organic farming or spending ₹1 lakh crores on farm marketing infrastructure. "BJP has the blessings of farmers, especially small farmers," he said.

Ahead of this announcements, Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad had said that his party won't merge with the BJP. "Nishad party will contest elections separately on its own party symbol…Nishad Party will field its own candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections," he had said.

Before the press conference, Sanjay had met Pradhan at a VVIP guest house at Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, according to news agency ANI.

In the meeting there, Pradhan was accompanied by BJP UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP UP Vice President Dayashankar Singh and Barabanki MP Priyanka Rawat.

The Congress is likely to release the first list of candidates for the polls during the Navratras starting from the second week of October.

According to the report, the party has scrutinised the probable candidates for 150 Assembly seats. Out of the 150 seats, control rooms have been set up already on 78 Assembly segments for the poll strategy and operations.

In the previous elections held in 2017, the BJP won 312 of 403 Assembly seats with nearly 40% vote share. Samajwadi Party was restricted to just 47 seats, while the BSP of Mayawati could win just 19. The Congress managed to win only seven seats in the state.

