UP Polls 2022: The Congress will not ally with any party in the upcoming assembly elections and will contest all 403 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Sunday. She said the party will fight all seats on its own and emerge victorious in the electoral battle.

In the last election, the Congress had allied with Samajwadi Party (SP) of Akhilesh Yadav. This time, Priyanka has ruled out any alliance with any party.

Addressing the party cadre at the Pratigya Sammelan - Lakshya 2022 in UP's Bulandshahr, Gandhi stressed on the importance of the upcoming polls for the party and said it was a "do-or-die" situation.

In the previous assembly polls held in 2017, the Congress contested on 114 seats but could manage to win just 7 with little over 6% vote share. The SP contested on 311 and won 47, 177 less than what it had got in 2012.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.