UP Polls 2022: The Congress will not ally with any party in the upcoming assembly elections and will contest all 403 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Sunday. She said the party will fight all seats on its own and emerge victorious in the electoral battle.

In the last election, the Congress had allied with Samajwadi Party (SP) of Akhilesh Yadav. This time, Priyanka has ruled out any alliance with any party.

Addressing the party cadre at the Pratigya Sammelan - Lakshya 2022 in UP's Bulandshahr, Gandhi stressed on the importance of the upcoming polls for the party and said it was a "do-or-die" situation.

