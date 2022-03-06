UP Elections 2022: Polling for seventh phase to be held tomorrow

UP Election 2022: Just as the month-long campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections concluded on Saturday, the state is all set for voting tomorrow. Fifty-four assembly constituencies in nine districts will vote on March 7. The nine districts are Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra. These include the assembly segments that come under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi and Azamgarh where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is the Lok Sabha member.

