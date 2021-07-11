The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the relaxation in the Covid curfew imposed in the state by two hours. On Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi issued new guidelines allowing markets and shops to remain open from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday.

The order said that weekly closure will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The new guidelines will come into effect from Monday (July 12).

Earlier, the relaxation in the coronavirus curfew was from 7 am to 9 pm from Monday to Friday.

On 8 June, Uttar Pradesh had lifted Covid-imposed restrictions from all districts.

Later, the state government announced to relax the night curfew hours by another two hours as the situation continued to improve in the state.

The night curfew hours were fixed from 9 pm to 7 am. Shops, malls and restaurants were allowed to remain open till 9 pm on weekdays.

Before this, the night curfew was imposed from 7 pm to 7 am.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.