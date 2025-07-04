UP eyes global investment: Yogi Adityanath govt plans roadshows in US, UK and Europe to lure firms away from China

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to hold roadshows and business roundtables across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe to woo investors.

The primary objective is to attract companies seeking to diversify their supply chains away from China, according to PTI.

UP as reliable alternative to China The initiative of holding roadshows and business round-tables is a part of the ‘Invest-UP’ initiative, which aims to position the state as a robust and reliable alternative for international investors, a press statement said on Friday.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is actively trying to promote its capabilities to offer a stable and attractive environment for businesses seeking to expand or relocate their manufacturing and operational bases beyond China, PTI reported.

Global outreach in key cities Meetings of investment talks are scheduled to be held in prominent global financial and business hubs, which includes New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Amsterdam, and Birmingham.

These events are being organised in collaboration with Indian embassies and industry bodies, the statement said.

Dialogues with tech giants In the US, the Uttar Pradesh delegation plans to hold crucial dialogues with prominent technology companies such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Oracle among others, it said.

The outreach shows that the state intends to attract investments across a wide range of industries, including high-tech and digital services, the news agency reported.

Focus on job growth, sustainability Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh also emphasised that Uttar Pradesh’s approach goes beyond inviting investments. “It is not just inviting investment, but building sustainable, employment-driven value chains,” he said.