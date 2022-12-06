UP eyes investment from Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Australia

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh has attracted interest among investors from Japan, Thailand, Singapore and Australia as it gears up for the Global Investors Summit 2023. The countries are interested in sectors like IT, tourism, dairy, electronics, logistics and textiles.
Investors from Singapore and Japan are showing interest in the logistics sector apart from IT and electronics, and investors of Thailand are targeting the tourism sector. For the Australians, the dairy and the textile sectors are priority," said the government of UP in a press release.
Singapore’s High Commissioner Simon Wong, South Korea’s Counselor Minsim Kum, Thailand’s Ambassador Pattarat Hongthang and Japan’s Consul Tsuchiya Takahiro expressed willingness for strong industrial partnership with Uttar Pradesh at the curtain raiser function of UPGIS 2023.
Wong said that Singapore has already strengthened its alliance with the Yogi Adityanath government for UP Global Investor Summit-2023.
“India is a very important partner for Japan. Currently, there are 300 different companies in UP, which include manufacturing and the state has a favourable atmosphere in terms of logistics," said Tsuchiya Takehiro, Japan’s Consul.
Takehiro has also received assurance from Japan for all economic cooperation for the development of Uttar Pradesh.
“On behalf of the Yogi government, officers above the secretary level of the Departments of Tourism, Horticulture, Industrial Development, Dairy, Higher Education have been deployed for establishing communication with companies from Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Australia," the press release added.
On 2 December, 2022, Israel expressed desire to invest in Uttar Pradesh. The country will invest in six sectors of the state, including defence and aerospace, IT, agriculture technology, pharmaceuticals, electronics manufacturing and water management.
