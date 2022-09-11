UP farmer chops off his tongue to appease goddess

UP farmer chops off his tongue to appease goddess1 min read . 06:31 PM IST
- The man and his wife performed rituals before he pulled out the knife, severed his tongue and placed it at the temple's door.
A 40-year-old farmer from Uttar Pradesh on 10 September as an act of self sliced his tongue with a pocket knife as a sacrificial offering at a Hindu temple and triggered panic among crowds, reported AFP on 11 September.
The man and his wife performed rituals before he pulled out the knife, severed his tongue and placed it at the temple's door, investigating officer Abhilash Tiwari said.
"Our officers posted at the temple rushed him to the hospital with the help of other devotees," Tiwari said.
Tiwari added that farmer's wife said her husband "sacrificed" his tongue to appease a goddess but could not further explain why.
To appease deities, several people in India have been practising self-mutilation and even human sacrifice due to superstitious beliefs. Sometimes they even perform bizarre acts.
In 2021, two similar incidents were reported when two men in their 20s chopped off their tongues and offered them to the gods. In 2020, a Hindu priest decapitated a local farmer and offered the head as a sacrifice, claiming he had dreamt that a deity told him to do so.
With AFP reports.
